Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OMP opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

