Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,355. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Plexus by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

