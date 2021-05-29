Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth $115,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

