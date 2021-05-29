Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells $7,475,525.09 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $346.71 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.29 and a 200-day moving average of $353.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

