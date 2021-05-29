NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider Sells $5,134,043.24 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NEO stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

