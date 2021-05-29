Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells 357,884 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $351,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

