Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells 357,884 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SYY opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $351,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
