Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

ESLT stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.43. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 572.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

