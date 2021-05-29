First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,430. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

