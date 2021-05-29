Craig Hallum Boosts Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $150.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.76. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

