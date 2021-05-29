Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

