Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BPFH opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,354,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

