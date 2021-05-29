$34.70 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post $34.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.88 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $613,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

