Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

