National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.