Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €56.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €52.24 ($61.46) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

