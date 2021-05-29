British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTLCY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.