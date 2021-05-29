Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is engaged in providing banking and related financial services to individual and corporate customers. The bank’s personal banking products and services includes time deposits, education savings, current and personal call deposits, housing loans, credit cards, quasi-credit and debit cards, wealth management, general consumption, global access and funds transfer. Its corporate banking products include current, time, and contracted deposit accounts; financing services, such as transfer of receivables, account overdrafts, bill discounting and buyout of inter bank credit assets; settlement services, cash management, and bancassurance and investment banking services. In addition, the bank also provides international banking services, such as forex wealth management, document settlement, trade finance, offshore banking, and remittance and bill services. Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BCMXY opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

