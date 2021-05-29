Investors Buy High Volume of Guess’ Call Options (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the typical volume of 1,586 call options.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 60.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GES opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

