Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

