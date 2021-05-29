IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.90

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.90 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 16.02 ($0.21). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.90 ($0.22), with a volume of 119,679 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £21.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.90.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £448.42 ($585.86).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

