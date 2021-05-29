Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $582.02

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 582.02 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.58). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97), with a volume of 81,404 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £287.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 600.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.02.

Get Tristel alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03). Also, insider Isabel Napper acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,360 ($16,148.42). Insiders bought a total of 12,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,390 in the last three months.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.