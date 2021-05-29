Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Head to Head Comparison

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Calavo Growers and Agrify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25 Agrify 0 0 2 0 3.00

Calavo Growers presently has a consensus target price of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Agrify has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.12%. Given Agrify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agrify is more favorable than Calavo Growers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Agrify shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calavo Growers and Agrify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $1.06 billion 1.19 -$13.63 million $1.57 45.35 Agrify $12.09 million 15.73 -$21.62 million N/A N/A

Calavo Growers has higher revenue and earnings than Agrify.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and Agrify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -0.74% 10.79% 6.46% Agrify N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Agrify on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG). The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared avocado products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment manufactures and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, fresh prepared entrÃ©e salads, wraps, sandwiches, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bar and various deli items, meals kits and related components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. The company also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.