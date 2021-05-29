Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $58.48

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.48 and traded as low as C$56.69. Open Text shares last traded at C$56.75, with a volume of 641,551 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.59.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62. Also, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$174,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,629,999.76.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

