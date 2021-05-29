KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of KIO stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

