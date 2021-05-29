Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8,680.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,680 ($113.40) and last traded at GBX 8,580 ($112.10), with a volume of 678922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,650 ($113.01).

PCTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £46.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

