AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Brokerages predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $41.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.69 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $104.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

ACIU stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.75.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

