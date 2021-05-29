$287.23 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce $287.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.45 million to $292.00 million. Verso posted sales of $268.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE VRS opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $555.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.