WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

