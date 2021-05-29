RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $700.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $540.94.
RH stock opened at $641.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $650.72 and a 200-day moving average of $523.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $208.81 and a 1-year high of $733.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
