RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $700.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $540.94.

RH stock opened at $641.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $650.72 and a 200-day moving average of $523.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $208.81 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

