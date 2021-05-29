American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Raised to $170.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.17.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.03. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

