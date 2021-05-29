PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

