Bioventus’ (BVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

BVS opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.81. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

