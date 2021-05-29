Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.54 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.