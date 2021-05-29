TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.76. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 162,744 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $123.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

