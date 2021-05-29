Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Shares of TLC stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Taiwan Liposome has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.54% and a negative net margin of 774.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Liposome (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.