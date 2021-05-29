Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,019,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $12,142,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

