SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. SiTime has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.66 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $212,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,518 shares of company stock worth $5,037,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

