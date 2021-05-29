StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STNE. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.27.

STNE stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

