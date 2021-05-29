Colliers Securities Weighs in on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

AESE stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.