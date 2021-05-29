XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. XPEL has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,216. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
