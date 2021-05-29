XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. XPEL has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,216. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

