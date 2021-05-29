Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

