Financial Contrast: Poshmark (POSH) versus Its Rivals

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Poshmark to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Poshmark and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Poshmark
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2.56
|Poshmark Competitors
|210
|1009
|3097
|59
|2.69
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Poshmark and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Poshmark
|$262.08 million
|$16.84 million
|37.20
|Poshmark Competitors
|$15.45 billion
|$709.82 million
|7.77
Poshmark’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Poshmark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Poshmark
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Poshmark Competitors
|-4.52%
|-5.75%
|0.61%
Summary
Poshmark rivals beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Poshmark Company Profile
Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.