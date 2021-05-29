SVB Leerink Raises Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $35.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TVTX. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $917.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,297,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,603,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,733,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

