Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $76.32.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

