Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $138.35 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.