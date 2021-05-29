QuantumScape (QS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare QuantumScape to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -66.38 QuantumScape Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 1.89

QuantumScape’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 58 473 687 11 2.53

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 113.40%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 1.96%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.32% -16.48% -4.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuantumScape competitors beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

