Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.81

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.81 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 69.01 ($0.90). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 67.90 ($0.89), with a volume of 957,777 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The company has a market capitalization of £963.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.81.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

