Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the April 29th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $88.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

