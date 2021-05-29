Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Rises By 95.6%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the April 29th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.08.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 154,791 shares of company stock worth $366,678 over the last 90 days. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $156,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

