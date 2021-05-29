Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,498.10

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,498.10 ($19.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,558 ($20.36). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,531 ($20.00), with a volume of 6,843,652 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,502.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,498.10. The company has a market capitalization of £13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.